Big J’s rental agreement

Rental Agreement and Liability Waiver

Rental Policies

Prices, equipment availability, and rental policies subject to change without notice.

General Policies

Photo ID and/or Current Driver’s license is required at the time of pick-up.

You must be 18yrs old or older to rent.

Individuals named on the contract are required to submit credit card information and a deposit at the time of reservation and/or rental.

Payment in full for all rentals is due at the time of reservation.

Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC reserves the right to refuse to any individual(s).

Cancellation Policy

Cancellations made five (5) days or more of pick-up date: customers will receive a 90% refund (minimum $1.00 retained by Big J Adventure Rentals; all refunds based on subtotal).

Cancellations within four to one day(s) or less of pick-up date will receive a 50% refund or a 75% Big J Adventure Rentals voucher (good for one year).

Cancellations within 24 hours or less of scheduled pick-up will not receive any refund.

There are no refunds for illness, weather, early returns or non-usage.

Individual named on the contract must be present at the time of pick-up or item(s) will not be released.

Check-Out Procedures

Before leaving Big J Adventure Rentals, you are responsible for inspecting all equipment carefully and to bring any missing or damaged equipment to a staff member's attention. Make sure any discrepancies are noted on the rental agreement. Failure to note any discrepancies may result in a fee for damaged or missing equipment. If needed, please ask a staff member for assistance with inspection and/or instructions on how to properly set-up the equipment.

It generally takes 30-45 minutes to check out watercraft. Please consider this as you make your reservation. Deviation from this time may result in delays as equipment may not yet be prepared.

Check-In Procedures

Equipment must be returned within 1-hour of the time and date listed on your contract. Returns later than 1-hour of the listed time may incur a late fee. A cleaning fee of $5.00 per boat will be collected if they are not returned in the same condition they left. You will be charged for equipment that is dirty, damaged, or missing, up to and including the cost to replace such equipment at the current equipment costs, regardless of the age of the equipment.

Equipment left unattended (during Closed hours) at Big J Adventure Rentals will be charged a $25.00 fee regardless of the reason unless arrangements are made before hand with a staff member. Should the equipment be lost or stolen while left unattended, the renter will be responsible for all replacement costs at full retail prices.

Equipment Damage: Rental Fees do not cover any portion of damages to equipment. Any damaged equipment interfering with the rental or reservation of another will be charged the entire cost of the other rental in addition to all equipment repair and/or replacement costs.

Late Fees

Late fees are assessed at 1.5 times the daily rate for each day the equipment is not returned- including holidays and closed dates. This is strictly enforced as it jeopardizes another person's trip. Any late equipment affecting another person's rental will be charged the entire cost of the other rental.

Rental Liability Waiver

I hereby agree that by renting this kayak(s) SUP (s) canoe(s) and/or trailer from Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC I accept liability for any damages or injury that may occur while using any of the equipment regardless of its condition rented from Big J Adventure Rentals LLC. By signing this agreement I understand that I am waiving my right to bring a court action to recover compensation or to obtain any other remedy for any injury to myself, my property, or my death, however caused, arising out of my use of any equipment or programs of Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC. I understand that there are inherent risks associated with water sports and with pulling a trailer. I acknowledge that I have the necessary skills to use the above rented equipment properly. I also acknowledge that I will use the equipment in a safe manner that is not contrary to recommended use or manufacturers’ standards. I am aware of hazards associated with the use of outdoor equipment, including, but not limited to physical or emotional injury, paralysis, death, or damage to myself, to property, or to third parties. I understand that such risks simply cannot be eliminated without jeopardizing the essential qualities of the activity.

I understand that equipment and safety devices are provided for my use (such as flotation devices, etc.). I agree that I will be solely responsible for proper use of safety and other equipment and procedures. It is my responsibility to inspect all equipment including trailers, tires, light connections, chains, and tire pressure prior to use. I, the undersigned user or guardian of user HEREBY RELEASE on behalf of myself, my heirs, representatives, successors, executors, and administrators, Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC its officers, agents, and employees from any cause of action, claims, or demands of any nature whatsoever including, but not limited to, a claim of negligence. I expressly agree and promise to accept and assume all of the risks existing in this activity. My participation in the activity is purely voluntary and I elect to participate in spite of the risks. I agree to hold harmless and/or indemnify and defend Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC and their officers, agents, servants, and employees from all liability, costs, or expenses resulting from accidents or injury to -- or for the death of -- any person or property directly or indirectly arising from my use or my permission, express or implied, to use the rental equipment.

I also agree that if I damage, loose, or misplace any item I rent from Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC that I will pay for these losses or damages according to prices listed later on this form. I agree that if Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC incurs any costs associated with recovery of payment for damages or losses (such as court costs) that I will reimburse or pay Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC for these costs as well as the cost of the damaged or lost items. Bent paddles, folded (wrapped) canoes, and damaged Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUPs) or kayaks will be charged for replacement. If I do not return the product within 3 working days of the due date, I authorize Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC. to charge the full retail purchase price of the products (see below) to my credit card, minus the deposit. I understand and agree that I am fully responsible for any damage to the product or loss during the time it is checked out to me and if damage or loss occurs, I authorize Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC. to charge the cost of replacement or repair to my credit card, minus deposit.

It is solely the discretion of Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC to determine if damaged equipment will be repaired or replaced at the renter’s expense.

I do understand that a Damage Waiver is offered by Big J Adventure Rentals for a fee before equipment is picked up and agree that if I purchase the Damage Waiver, Big J Adventure Rentals will cover the costs of repair or replacement of the items as long as the damage was not caused by intentional abuse or misuse of the equipment and/or used in violation of local, state, or federal laws and regulations. I also understand that the Damage Waiver does not cover loss or theft and I agree to pay for any losses or theft of the equipment. I also understand that the Damage Waiver does not release me from any other liabilities such as, but not limited to, additional property damage, injury, or death resulting from use, storage, or transportation of the rental equipment.

I (renters) am responsible for connecting the trailer, lights, and chains properly and for securing all canoes, kayaks, paddles, SUPs, life jackets and other equipment before driving. I understand that loading a canoe, kayak, SUP, or other boat onto my vehicle has the potential to cause damage to person or property during loading, unloading or transport of the equipment. It is my choice to have the boat loaded/unloaded by the Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC staff and I agree to assume responsibility for any damages. I will not hold Big J Adventure Rentals, LLC or its staff liable for any damages to person or non-rental equipment property that may occur due to loading, unloading or transport of this rental equipment.

I also understand that it is the renters’ responsibility to ensure that any required permission forms, trip permits, invasive species tags, boating permits, and trainings are completed and up to date prior to launching boats. I understand that the terms of this agreement are legally binding and I certify that I am signing this agreement, after having carefully read it, of my own free will.

By signing below, I attest that I have read, understood and agreed to these conditions. My signature further indicates that all information provided on the rental sheet is true and correct.

Printed Name__________________________ Phone ____________________ Email ____________________

Address __________________________City____________________State_____________Zip Code__________

Driver’s License # and State of issuance (required)_______________________________

Was Damage Waiver Purchased prior to Rental? Yes [] No []

Where did you hear about us?

Google [] Word of Mouth [] KSL [] Yelp [] Yellow Pages [] Parade [] Returning Customer [] Other_______

Would you like Specials, Deals, and other Promotional materials From Green Adventure Sport Rentals emailed to you periodically (your email address will not be shared)? Yes [] No []

Date and Time of Checked Out/Pickup ___________________________

Date and Time Due Back ____________________________

Checked Out by Staff Member ____________________________

Note Condition of Rental Equipment before Check Out here:

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Signature_______________________________________________ Date_____________________

............................................................................................................................................................................................................

For Office Use Only

Date and Time Returned _________________________

Note Condition of Equipment after Return here:

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Staff Member who inspected the equipment and completed the Return_________________________________

Estimated Replacement Costs

Sup(standup paddleboards)

Est. Cost

Caroma

$285

Blue streak

$280

Sea eagle double kayak

$285

Orange Fun in sun

$250

Aqua streak board

$270

Electric pump

$65

Youth Paddle

$25

Adult Paddle (aluminum)

$40

Adult Paddle (composite)

$50

SUP Paddle

$40

Adult Life Jacket

$50

Youth Life Jacket

$35

Lost or abandoned equipment will be billed $50 per hour for recovery time.

All repair work (such as patching) will be billed $50 per hour plus materials.

Bent paddles, folded (wrapped) canoes, and badly damaged watercraft will be charged for replacement.

It is solely the discretion of Big J Adventure Rentals to determine if damaged equipment will be repaired or replaced at the renter’s expense.

Prices are subject to change.

A cleaning fee will be charged at $5 per item if equipment is returned dirty.